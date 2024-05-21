Her Employer Yelled At Her For Leaving Her Contract Job A Few Minutes Early. So She Just Walked Away For Good.
by Matthew Gilligan
Contract jobs can go one of two ways: you can pretty much be left alone to do your work in peace, or you’ll get supervisors breathing down your neck day in and day out.
And it sounds like a woman named Lexie had to deal with the latter in a recent contract job.
Lexie said, “Work culture is so funny. Like you will have a 50-year-old woman screaming at you because you left five minutes early.”
Lexie continued, “Can we just have an adult-to-adult conversation of like, if all my work is done, and it’s three even 10 minutes, 15 minutes before I’m supposed to leave? Can’t I leave?”
She ended her video by saying, “I wouldn’t be doing anything anyways, I might as well get a head start on my commute, that, Lord knows, I have to live like 30 minutes away from where I actually work because affordable housing doesn’t exist.”
