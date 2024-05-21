May 21, 2024 at 10:33 am

Her Employer Yelled At Her For Leaving Her Contract Job A Few Minutes Early. So She Just Walked Away For Good.

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@lexiefirment

Contract jobs can go one of two ways: you can pretty much be left alone to do your work in peace, or you’ll get supervisors breathing down your neck day in and day out.

And it sounds like a woman named Lexie had to deal with the latter in a recent contract job.

Lexie said, “Work culture is so funny. Like you will have a 50-year-old woman screaming at you because you left five minutes early.”

Source: TikTok/@lexiefirment

Lexie continued, “Can we just have an adult-to-adult conversation of like, if all my work is done, and it’s three even 10 minutes, 15 minutes before I’m supposed to leave? Can’t I leave?”

Source: TikTok/@lexiefirment

She ended her video by saying, “I wouldn’t be doing anything anyways, I might as well get a head start on my commute, that, Lord knows, I have to live like 30 minutes away from where I actually work because affordable housing doesn’t exist.”

Source: TikTok/@lexiefirment

Check out what she had to say.

@lexiefirment

Workplace culture is crazy #workplaceculture #teacherlife #contracthours

♬ original sound – Lexie Firment

Here’s how viewers reacted on TikTok.

This person isn’t a fan of corporate jobs.

Source: TikTok/@lexiefirment

Another viewer made a good point…

Source: TikTok/@lexiefirment

And one TikTok user nailed it.

Source: TikTok/@lexiefirment

I think she did the right thing.

Sounds pretty over the top to me!

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter