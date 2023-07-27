A Woman Whose Husband Dumped Her Got Him to Pay Her Not to File for Divorce
Folks, hang on tight!
Because today we’re going to enjoy another story from Reddit about someone who maliciously complied…and is doing just fine!
You gotta love it!
Take a look at this woman’s story and see what you think.
Husband who dumped me now pays me not to file for divorce.
“My husband of 25 years decided he wanted to split up. I unsuccessfully begged him to change his mind, and spent a lot of nights crying on the bathroom floor.
One thing to note is that I carried the health insurance for the family. He is self-employed.
When he wouldn’t change his mind, we filed for legal separation and he moved out. In the meantime, I got a BANGIN’ new job that covers 100% of the health and dental insurance premiums for the entire family, with a $100 deductible. Sweeeeet.
He is still allowed to be on my insurance, since we are legally separated rather than divorced, and it costs me nothing to have him on my insurance. But I am petty as hell. So I charge him $400 a month for something that costs me $0. He of course is welcome to get insurance on his own in the marketplace, which would probably cost at least 2x that amount for an equivalent policy.
I make sure he knows it costs me nothing, nada, zip to have him on my insurance, and that his $400/ month payment is funding my upcoming trip to Spain.
If you have a legal separation, getting a divorce in my state is just a matter of filing a form and paying $60. If I did that, he couldn’t be on my insurance anymore.
So he is basically paying me $400 a month not to file for divorce, after not wanting to be married anymore. I love it.”
And here’s how people reacted to this story on Reddit.
This reader suggested that she update her will.
Another individual said she should make sure her credit is locked down and her insurance policies.
And this Reddit user thinks she’s getting the short end of the stick and she should divorce him.
I’ve never heard of something like this happening, but good for her!
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, askreddit, black text, divorce, marriage, petty revenge, reddit, relationships, revenge