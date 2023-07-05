Amazon Worker Takes a Nap During Their Break… Ends Up Sleeping for Three Hours!
Whoops! That didn’t go as planned!
I’m pretty sure that’s what the guy who posted this video was saying in his head when he realized JUST WHAT HE’D DONE.
But hey, maybe he had a rough day and just needed the rest, right…?
An Amazon worker shared a short video on TikTok that shows how much he FAILED when he was supposed to be taking a 30-minute break.
In fact, his little nap turned into a three-and-a-half hour snoozefest.
The man who posted the video said, “They might as well just fire me, I ain’t gonna lie. I did some dumb-a** s**t. This might be my last motherf**kin’ day.”
Hmmm…
Take a look at the video.
@thedivineduo took a “nap” woke up 3 1/2 hours later #fyp #amazondeliverydriver #fired #fellasleep #amazondelivery ♬ original sound – Babypopcorn0742.
And now check out what viewers had to say.
This person said they’ve had some work shifts like this.
Another viewer said they should act like they fainted.
And this Reddit user made a good point…but I’m not sure if this excuse will work…
I hope they don’t get fired…