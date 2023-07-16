Jul 15, 2023

Best Buy Employee Pokes Fun About Customers Asking for Free Computer Operating Systems

There are still a lot of folks out there who are looking to get an operating system for a computer for a good price…or maybe even for free.

And a Best Buy employee shared a funny video on TikTok where he poked fun at folks who are looking to score without spending any money at all.

The young man reenacts a hypothetical conversation and he plays both the customer and the Best Buy employee in the video.

The customer is looking for an operating system…but he’s looking for it for FREE.

And, to top it off, the audio in the clip is from the 2022 Rescue Rangers film where Chip and Dale ask a cheese dealer if they can get their hands on some good stuff.

The clip has text overlay that shows the conversation between the employee and the customer and ultimately ends with the customer asking him slyly, “Do you have any free windows download?”

Take a look at his video.

@kadeki Meet me around back🤫 #pc #pcgaming #pcgamer #windows11 #installwindows11 #computers ♬ original sound – Liv4tmr

And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

One person offered up some good advice about this issue.

Another reader said that charging for them at all is CRAZY.

And this TikTokker figured out a pretty sweet hack.

With as much info that these companies collect on us… shouldn’t these operating systems be free?

