July 29, 2023 at 2:18 pm

‘Better than a dog.’ Video Shows A Man Who Found A Baby Raccoon And Trained It As A Pet

by Matthew Gilligan

Well, this sure is sweet!

And kind of terrifying, depending on how you look at it…

But, according to the guy in this TikTok video, raccoons make pretty good pets!

Who knew?!?!

The fella in this viral video has a pet raccoon named Swiper who he’s clearly in love with and who looks to be an incredibly loyal friend.

The caption of the video reads, “He got a whole raccoon as a pet and he trained it.”

How sweet!

Check out the video and see what you think.

@laughhard__ Wow somewhere in houston this guy got a raccoon as a pet and he trained it 😂😂😂😂😂😳 only in the hood #fyppppppppppppp #blowthisup #rachapotes #mrpotee ♬ original sound – Laugh Hard

Here’s how folks reacted.

This person said they have a possum that they spoil rotten.

Another individual said no one is gonna steal this guy’s pet.

And this viewer said a raccoon is better than a dog.

One of the cutest trash pandas I’ve ever seen!

