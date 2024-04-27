April 27, 2024 at 6:40 am

Carnival Cruise Passengers Claim Their Booze Was Limited, Even Though They Bought The All-Inclusive Package

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@therealmarisag

People love going on all-you-can-eat and drink package vacations, mostly because it means you can just let go and not think about the expense.

It’s all about indulgence, but of course it can lead to overindulgence and a food and alcohol hangover.

Vacationer @therealmarisag went on a Carnival Cruise and posted online “Warning, we bought the drinks package,” as she sipped her drink with her husband.

The cruiser thought she had non-stop access to the bar but it turned out she didn’t.

“Did you know that carnival actually cuts you off after drink 15???”.

The website does state that some of the drinks offers are restricted to a certain number of drinks.

“I didn’t really think Carnival cruise line actually counted and kept track of all my drinks.”

She added that she’d not had the same experience on other cruises.

And she explains in the comments the couple drank 15 drinks within 24 hours, so it’s not as egregious as it might have been.

Watch the full clip here:

@therealmarisag

I didnt really think Carnival cruise line actually counted and kept track of all my drinks. Never experienced that on other cruise lines 💀😫🤷🏻‍♀️ #drinkpackage #cruiseship #carnivalcruise #drinkingpackage #cruiselife

♬ Tipsy (Club Mix) – J-Kwon

Here’s what people thought of the clip:

People want those drinks packages!

People like to drink on vacation!

All you can drink should really mean something.

Personally, I wouldn’t be able to handle 15, even in a day.

That said, I do think this seems like false advertising.

