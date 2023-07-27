July 27, 2023 at 4:32 pm

‘Chick-Fil-A FryGate!’ One Customer Says The Chain Gives You The Same Amount Of Fries No Matter The Size

by Trisha Leigh

ChickFilAFries Chick Fil A FryGate! One Customer Says The Chain Gives You The Same Amount Of Fries No Matter The Size

Chick-Fil-A ends up in the news now and again for controversial reasons, but making people pay for more fries and then not forking them over?

Preposterous!

That’s exactly what Jenna (@hellojennawood) says is happening, though, as she counts the fries in a kids, medium, and large carton only to come up with basically the same number.

“We’ve always had a sneaky suspicion that no matter what size fry you get, you have the same amount of fries every time.”

Screen Shot 2023 07 25 at 9.57.15 PM

Image Credit: TikTok

Jenna says that although the bigger boxes sometimes do contain a few extra pieces, it’s not enough to justify paying more for a larger size.

“We have noticed the size issue for years now. We have also seen this across every location in different states and cities. It seems like a lot of other people have experienced the same thing.”

Screen Shot 2023 07 25 at 9.57.39 PM

Image Credit: TikTok

Check out the video for yourself!

@hellojennawood

Youre not prepared for this…. 😳😮🍟 #chickfila #frygate #chickfilascandal #chickfilasecret #chickfilafries

♬ original sound – Jenna Wood

People in the comments were not exactly surprised.

Screen Shot 2023 07 25 at 9.50.37 PM

Image Credit: TikTok

This person mentioned how they always fill up the space somehow…

Screen Shot 2023 07 25 at 9.51.01 PM

Image Credit: TikTok

Others defended the chicken chain, though, stating that the measurements OP was using aren’t accurate.

Screen Shot 2023 07 25 at 9.49.59 PM

Image Credit: TikTok

Some people, it turns out, have done it by weight.

Screen Shot 2023 07 25 at 9.50.56 PM

Image Credit: TikTok

Jenna maintained her claim that the restaurant is stingy with fries, however heated the arguments got in the comments.

This person, at least, agreed that there’s one way to tell if you’re getting cheated.

Screen Shot 2023 07 25 at 9.51.15 PM

Image Credit: TikTok

Everyone knows those are the best fries, so you gotta have them.

I’m going to have to go get myself a bunch of fries.

For research.

