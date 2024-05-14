Her Parents Gave Her Sister All the Attention During A Day Out, But Acted Surprised When She Told Them She Shouldn’t Have Bothered Going At All
AITA for getting upset when a “family day” was entirely centered around my sister?
“I’m (16f). Around last week, my parents asked me if I wanted to go on a “family trip” to the mall with my parents and sister (10f).
For context, it was spring break and they had asked me what I wanted to do- to which I had said a trip to the Cafe in the mall would be nice, and they agreed.
I assumed that was why we were going. I agreed and went with them.
I was most definitely wrong about what we were doing, and spent most of my day just following my sister around as she went to get new clothes etc.
She stopped for food at some point (parents paid for it, if that’s relevant) and I asked if I could get some food too.
They said no, and I suggested I could pay for it myself- they said no again, and moved onto the next thing once she got her food.
They basically wouldn’t let me get anything to drink either, even if I paid for it myself, so it was a very long 4 and a half hours of my day.
When we got home, they asked me if I had fun and I replied that “I wouldn’t have come if I knew I was just going to be following my sister around all day.”, to which they got mad at me, saying that it was an effort to spend more time with my family.
I’m not really sure if I should’ve said that, as my sister heard and got upset about it, so I’d really appreciate peoples opinion on whether or not I’m in the wrong for saying what I did.”
