‘Do not put your dog’s food in a container.’ Woman Warns Pet Owners After She Found Mold in Her Dog’s Food
And a woman shared a video on TikTok that alerted other pet owners about how important it is to store dog food correctly.
The woman said, “I know you’re not supposed to put food in a container that’s not airtight or food-safe, but I didn’t really think it was that serious.”
She discovered that the dog food she had in a bucket had developed some mold on it when she went to refill the container.
She was clearly surprised and said, “Literal mold. Imagine I would have fed that to my dog. That could have been really bad.”
She ended the video by saying, “Do not put your dog’s food in a container. Leave it in the bag, put it in a bag, or put it in the container in the bag.”
@coupleofpaws Any recommendations for dog food storage containers?? Im thinking @simplehuman 🥲 #dogowner #kibblefeddogs #dogmom ♬ original sound – Rex and Eiger
One viewer said you have to leave the food INSIDE the bag at all times.
Another person who worked at a vet agreed and said that’s the best way to keep the food fresh.
And this TikTokker suggested storing the food in a freezer.
Pet owners… be vigilant!