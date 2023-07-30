Facebook Is Giving Settlement Money. Here’s How to Get In on the Action.
by Matthew Gilligan
Attention, ladies and gents!
This is one of those times where we want to strongly encourage you to pay close attention to every word written in this article…because you might get some money out of it!
That’s right, Facebook is actually GIVING AWAY MONEY and if you’ve used the social media platform at all in the last 15 years, there’s a chance you can get in on all the action.
Facebook (now known by the name Meta) settled a class-action lawsuit that states anyone who used Facebook between May 24, 2007, and December 22, 2022 is eligible to take part in the settlement because a judge has ordered the company to pay out money to all its users over complaints about privacy and data sharing.
FYI, Meta has denied any wrongdoing.
Basically, Meta has faced so many lawsuits from users about privacy and dating sharing over the last few years that the company is being forced to start dishing out payments.
A judge approved the class-action settlement in March 2023 for $725 million and the money will be distributed based on how many people file claims and for how long each person used the site between 2007 and 2022.
The deadline to submit a claim is August 25, 2023, so get on it!
Hey, you never know, right?
Click HERE to read Frequently Asked Questions about the settlement to see if you’re eligible for some dough.
Good luck!
