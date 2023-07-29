July 29, 2023 at 3:47 am

‘Get a lawyer.’ A Woman Found Out She Was Secretly Overcharged for Her Therapy Sessions

by Matthew Gilligan

Talk about a bummer…

Imagine going to talk to a therapist, paying them, pouring your heart and soul out to them…and then finding out that that they’ve been overcharging you.

Not cool at all!

Take a look at her video.

But that’s exactly what happened to a woman who shared a video on TikTok about receiving a $452 bill from her therapist even though she hasn’t had any more appointments with them. And, to make things worse, she was told that she’d have to take it up with her insurance company to get a refund.

She was initially told by someone at the insurance company that they’d send the necessary information over to her therapist’s office to get a refund but she kept getting the run-around. She was then told by her insurance agent that she’d actually been overpaying her therapist for every visit.

As of her making her video, she was still left hanging on for more information.

And here’s what people had to say.

This person said she needs to get a lawyer.

Another individual said it was a good thing the insurance person was on her side.

And this person said she needs to report her folks.

Imagine finding out from an insurance company that your therapist was actually charging you more than they were supposed to.

I hope she doesn’t have to hire a lawyer to get the money back, but I wouldn’t be surprised if she had to.

