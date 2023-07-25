‘He gave me the safety I had never known.’ This Man Adopted And Raised His Girlfriend’s Children While She Battled Addiction
There are so many ways to make a family if you’re willing to open your eyes, heart, and mind.
In this case, a man was dating a woman who was losing her battle with addiction – and instead of washing his hands of the whole situation, he decided to step up and raise her children as his own.
It began when Jordan Benewiat was 8 and her brother, Jarred, was 6. Their mother’s boyfriend came home from a trip to find her drunk, violent, and having wrecked their house.
He called the police, but when the kids were put in foster care, he applied to be able to provide emergency care. It was only granted because the state couldn’t find anyone currently available to take both kids.
Jordan says she remembers that day in court vividly.
“The first time I saw my dad cry was the day he thought we were being taken by the state. I had no idea why he was crying in the courtroom but when he explained it to me I burst into tears and he just hugged me until we had to leave. Luckily, by divine intervention, he was given emergency foster rights.
The family never looked back, and three years later, Steven Benewiat adopted Jordan and Jarred officially.
“My dad gave me stability and safety I had never known before. Before I met him as far back as I can remember I was scared and worried. He showed up every time we needed him to. He gave me back the second half of my childhood. I was finally able to ride my bike, go to school, play sports, and never worry about dinner. He gave me someone you want to call when my life feels like it’s falling apart. He gave me the safety I had never known.”
Jordan’s TikTok video about her life has over 9 million views, and in the comments, people are commending her dad for everything he did.
“For the world to stop and say ‘hey man thank you for being a good man’ is something I never thought I’d see. All I want to do in this life is to repay and be worthy of the sacrifices he made for two kids who had nothing left.”
For her money, Jordan knows she would not be who she is, or be as mentally strong as she’s become without him.
“I just want people to know that our dad is our hero. I remember every feeling I felt for the seven years we didn’t know him and if it wasn’t for him I’d probably have over 18 years of that pain under my belt. To this day he steps up every time we need him to. He’s one of the few people on the planet who has yet to let me down.”
There aren’t enough good people on this planet willing to stand up for those less fortunate, but it certainly sounds like Steven did just that.
Check out the video!
@jordan.elise
truly my hero since the day he came into my life ❤️ #worldsbestdad #myhero #adoption #fyp
Obviously the community voiced their emotions and support!
Because this dad is an absolute god send!
And there were sooooo many tears!
And OP’s brother even chimed in!
And OP made sure people knew how much he appreciated everybody’s well wishes.
What a heartwarming story!
Consider sending this around to your family and friends if you want to make them smile today.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · Good Deeds, goodness, heartwarming, Jordan Benewiat, Steven Benewiat, tiktok, top, video, viral