Hotel Workers Talk About Surprising Things That Go on Behind the Scenes
You may think you know…but you have no idea.
That goes for what really happens behind the scenes at pretty much every job but definitely does if you happen to work in the hotel industry.
And today we’re going to hear from AskReddit users about the surprising things that go on that go on at hotels that the general public doesn’t know about.
Let’s get weird!
Last night on Earth.
“They’re a weirdly popular place to commit s**cide.
Have a nice last meal, some nice entertainment as the Swan song, then d** in the comfort afforded by five star accommodation, safe in the knowledge that someone will find the body and they won’t be left lying on the floor of their own home for seven months before somebody notices.”
Ugh.
“During housekeeping, hotels use different colored cloths to wipe your drinking glasses, cutlery, toilets and sinks to avoid contamination.
They just didn’t bother separating these cloths after wiping and moving to the next room.”
Sketchy business.
“Did valet at an upscale hotel in SF the number of times I parked luxury vehicles with drugs haphazardly/precariously stowed in obvious places always blew me away.
Not surprisingly those guests were great tippers as they learned who to trust. So many escorts too, always laughed at dudes who’d come to the restaurant for lunch with a new lady practically every day like he was showing off his catalogue of women as if no one knew he paid for them all.”
Pass it on.
“We take notes on your reservation profile.
Everything from anniversary information to fav cocktails and foods.
Add notes to pass along to other staff.”
Gangland.
“I have a pretty interesting one.
We know criminal enterprises have funded casinos in the past. I worked at Revel casino (now ocean) in Atlantic City before and after its opening.
One thing they kept mentioning in our onboarding was that the Triads were funding the casino. I thought it was super strange that these execs were just openly telling brand new hires.”
Ugh!
“I only work as a housekeeper at a regular 4 star Hotel, but probably about 25% of people either bleed or leave s**t stains on the beds. It’s truly atrocious how disgusting people are, especially when they know someone else is cleaning it up.
Even the wealthier guests. And the best tippers are the cleanest people. If someone fully shit on the bed and used towels to wipe, left cum on the shower door, drank heavily and puked on the carpet in multiple places, and clogged the toilet, that person will not tip at all.
But the person who barely used the full bed and didn’t use the shower at all and was super clean and polite, now that’s a good tipper.”
Weird.
“A well-known luxury hotel and resort chain keeps a database of you. They get pictures from the internet and basically stalk you to create a profile.
They put what you ordered to eat, how many towels you needed, what drinks you liked, your kids’ names and birthdays, address phone number. Everyone working in the hotel has access to this database and can see your information. It’s not all good stuff either. We know you were an a**hole to Jen while you were staying in London.
The one I was at had to remove cameras in the lobby because big wig guys would bring their mistresses, and no evidence was allowed to be recorded.”
Great!
“Worked at the Luxor casino in Vegas while I waited to go to film school.
People p**s and mas**rbate under the gambling tables.”
All part of the business.
“Front desk knows all the call girls.
We give them water on the way out and sometimes call them taxis.
Management doesn’t like us doing it but escorts tip well.”
The Phantom.
“A family member used to work at Opryland Hotel in Nashville. Yes, it’s super fancy.
For about a year, they had a phantom sh**ter. As in, random dumps left in random places. It was always in corners where security cameras didn’t reach.
They figured it was an employee, and had some ideas, but never knew who it was, until someone left and it stopped.
This was about 20 years ago.”
Keep it quiet.
“It’s pretty common to have a d**d guest.
There’s a standard procedure for it and we take care of it quietly.”
These are some of my favorite posts. Because we’ve all suspected this stuff goes on, and now it’s confirmed!