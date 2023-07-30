How Gross Is The Candy In A Self-Serve Store? ‘HowDirtyItIs’ TikTok Account Swabs The Tongs And Candy To Find Out!
by Trisha Leigh
The Candy Man might make the world taste good, but does he also spread germs as far and wide as delicious chocolate?
You’ve seen (and probably visited) one of those candy stores that full of bins stuffed with loose candies. There are scoops that allow you to mix and match bags of sugary goodness, but how much bacteria is also going into the bag?
The experiment was done by @howdirtyitis, an account that claims to want to “see just how nasty everything really is!”
So far they’ve checked out several different surfaces, beards, swimsuits, and self-checkout screens.
This video, though, covers a candy store with other treats out on display tables.
They swab the tongs and the gummies before preparing culture dishes to see what grows.
It’s all very scientific, actually.
And the results… well…
The tongs are relatively clean, and the gummies?
No growth at all!
Check out the video.
Commenters were as surprised as you probably are right now.
They were afraid going in that candy was going to be completely ruined.
Although at least one person, who worked at a similar store, said it could have been a fluke.
I doubt that people would have quit candy no matter the results.
But this is still the best case scenario.