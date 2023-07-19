‘I did this so many times.’ A Starbucks Barista Jokes That Coworkers Give Decaf Coffee to Bad Customers, But Commenters Reveal They Actually Did It
Life tip of the day: don’t mess with the people who make your coffee…because they have THE POWER.
Or, at least they joke about having the power!
And a barista shared a video on TikTok where she joked about Starbucks baristas apparently “decaffing” customers who are rude to them.
The woman shared a video with her co-worker where they’re shown covering their eyes and the text overlay reads, “When my coworker hits the decaf button for the rude customer.”
And, even though there have been baristas who have admitted to “decaffing” the drinks of unruly customers before, in her caption she wrote, “For legal reasons this is a JOKE.”
Hmmmm, I wonder if she can be trusted…
Check out the TikTok video.
@jorlala bliiiiiiiiiiiiinddddddddd (for legal reasons this is a JOKE) ((😉)) #baristalife #baristaproblems #baristatok #customersbelike #bgd #coworkerfun #coworkersbelike ♬ SZA blind – divinity
And here’s what people had to say.
One person shared their philosophy about this stuff.
Another viewer said they wanted to do this in the past but didn’t go through with it…
And one TikTokker said they did this SO MANY TIMES.
Be careful out there, fam! You might get the “decaffing” of your life!