‘I didn’t come here to work’. Man Wants Cashier, But Leaves After He Refuses Self-Checkout
Is it just me, or has customer service gotten significantly worse over the past few years since we all went through the horrors of Covid?
You know I’m right about this one!
And with Covid came a lot of changes in how we shop at stores, some good and some bad. And it seems like some people aren’t too crazy about self-checkout.
The guy who posted the video you’re about to see on TikTok seemed to be pretty miffed about the lack of open registers at a Walmart store and he decided to talk to an employee about it.
The man said that customer service has gone away at Walmart and that he’ll never spend any money there ever again.
He then proceeds to have a discussion with a Walmart employee about his unhappiness with the situation and the employee handles it the best way he can.
The man seems to get even more frustrated and tells the employee that he can either ring him up or he’ll just leave his full cart behind and leave the store.
The employee does the best he can and tells him that self-checkout is open.
The man ends his video by saying, “So just to give you an idea this is their self-checkout system that obviously does not work very well. Just customers everywhere because apparently they don’t have enough employees to take care of their customers.”
Take a look at the video and see what you think.
@waydownsth
#walmart #boycottwalmart #foryou #neveragain sick of these companies throwing out customer service, they had so many employees for everything but customer service. Its time to hit them where it counts , stop giving these companies your money
And here’s how people reacted on Reddit.
This person felt bad for the cashier who had to deal with this.
Another reader said the cashier did a good job dealing with this.
And another TikTokker said that some people will always find something to complain about.
Truth!
I totally agree with this guy. These corporations are literally asking us to do their jobs.
