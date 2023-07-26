‘I let anybody cute or polite in for free.’ How Some People Snag Free Breakfast From Hotels Even If They’re Not A Guest
There are people in this world who follow the rules, and people who think the rules are for other people.
Those who find ways to snag free breakfast from hotels they’re not staying in are probably the latter.
If you want to know how easy (or not) such a thing is to do, there are plenty of people on TikTok talking about it – including Ya Girl Soph (@itssofeeyuh).
Because she’s getting that food…
And it’s sooo easy…
@itssofeeyuh
She recently posted a brief video showing some short scenes of her enjoying a breakfast she definitely didn’t pay for.
“They make it so easy to get the free hotel breakfast when you’re not staying at a hotel.”
Over 3.5 million TikTokers have viewed the video, so I’m guessing hotels are going to start figuring out a way to change this fact in the near future.
Other commenters back up her assessment of the situation, claiming to have done it themselves.
“I cannot recall a time that we were ever questioned while walking to continental breakfast.
Some, though, say it’s not simple at every hotel.
“At the hotel I work at, you don’t get your cutlery until you tell us the room number and we check it off.”
Several people who work at hotels verify that they actually do not care.
“I work at a hotel and let anyone cute or polite in for free even if I know they didn’t pay. I don’t care.”
This could be a good thing if you’re hard up for cash and struggling to have enough food at home, but listen.
I’ve never been to a hotel breakfast that was good enough to keep me coming back, free or not.