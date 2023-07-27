‘I was just talking with her grandmother.’ Man Wants to Know if He’s Wrong for Ignoring His Girlfriend on Her Birthday
by Matthew Gilligan
I’m not really sure why anyone would ignore their significant other on their birthday…
But, like all articles that are posted on Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole?” page, we have to get all the evidence from the story before we make a decision!
So dig into this story and see if you think this guy was out of line.
AITA for mostly ignoring my girlfriend on her birthday?
“Yesterday we celebrated my(m23) girlfriends(f21) 21st birthday. Her parents threw a big celebration party with all her friends and family.
For me personally, this was the first time I met anyone in her family with the exception of her parents. It was also her first birthday I celebrated with her since we’ve been dating for about ~7 months.
Now, I am originally from Romania from a region called Maramures. But I’ve been living abroad for 11 years now. My gf mentioned at some point that one of her grandmothers was also from Romania but we didn’t discuss it in detail.
So yesterday I met my gf’s grandmother and what can I say… I couldn’t believe how small the world was, not only was she romanian but from the same county as me Maramures. So we talked, and talked a lot. She told me her life story. We reminisced about baia mare. I really enjoyed the conversation, especially talking in my native language.
And that’s how i spent most of the party. Of course when my gf asked me to take photos with her, or when the cake came I gave her my full attention, but for the most part she spent time with her friends, dancing, drinking etc. While I was just talking with her grandmother.
I didn’t pay it much mind.
But after the party was done she told me she felt neglected by me during her birthday. And this morning she seems pissed of at me.”
Here’s what people had to say on Reddit.
This person said he’s NTA but he probably should have handled this better.
Another individual said no one is an a**hole in this story and it was just a case of miscommunication.
And this Reddit user said he needs to talk to his girlfriend about exactly what happened and the conversation he had with her grandmother.
My advice… if you want to score points with the person you’re closest in your life, you have to pay attention to them during the important days and hours in their life. If not, it’s a pretty clear sign that you’re not going to do that in the future.
Be smart if you want this thing to last.
