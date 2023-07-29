July 29, 2023 at 6:25 pm

‘I wonder much of our wall they will have to remove.’ They Unscrewed An Electrical Outlet And Found An Insidious Plant Growing in Her Wall

by Matthew Gilligan

Have you ever been working on a home improvement project and said to yourself…”how did that get in there?!?!”

Sure you have!

And that’s most likely what a woman named Gina said when her and a friend discovered a plant growing out of an electric outlet.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Upon the reveal, Gina exclaimed, “Why is there a plant growing in our wall? Noooo!”

Photo Credit: TikTok

And in her caption Gina wrote, “I wonder much of our wall they will have to remove.”

That’s a good question because this seems like a pretty large problem if a literal plant is growing OUT of their walls.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@pocketginaI wonder how much of our wall they will have to remove🌿♬ original sound – Gina DeVivo

Here’s how folks reacted.

One person said they know what kind of plant this is.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another individual asked who they should even call at this point…

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one person said the obvious…

Photo Credit: TikTok

Good luck and godspeed!

