‘I wonder much of our wall they will have to remove.’ They Unscrewed An Electrical Outlet And Found An Insidious Plant Growing in Her Wall

by Matthew Gilligan
Have you ever been working on a home improvement project and said to yourself…”how did that get in there?!?!”
Sure you have!
And that’s most likely what a woman named Gina said when her and a friend discovered a plant growing out of an electric outlet.
Upon the reveal, Gina exclaimed, “Why is there a plant growing in our wall? Noooo!”
And in her caption Gina wrote, “I wonder much of our wall they will have to remove.”
That’s a good question because this seems like a pretty large problem if a literal plant is growing OUT of their walls.
Take a look at the video.
@pocketginaI wonder how much of our wall they will have to remove🌿♬ original sound – Gina DeVivo
Good luck and godspeed!