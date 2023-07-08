Is She Wrong for Not Reminding Her Ex That He Was Supposed to Visit Their Daughter?

If you get a bunch of grief for NOT reminding your ex to visit their own child, then I’d say that there’s probably a big problem going on there…

And a woman took to Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole?” page to see what the readers there thought about her situation.

Take a look and see what you think!

AITA for not reminding my ex he was supposed to come over to see our daughter? “I (26F) have a 7 year old daughter. My ex (28M) wasn’t involved in her life by his own choosing. Back in December, he reached out. It took some time, talking and a little therapy. He’s been back in our daughter’s life for about 4 months now. We are working with the courts to establish paternity and for him to get custody. In the meantime, I’ve let him visit her at my place. He’s taken her on day trips. Since getting a bigger apartment, he’s had her spend the night. He was supposed to visit her Wednesday, have dinner with us and watch a movie. We try to do things the three of us, per the therapist’s recommendation so she can see us get along. My ex said he’d be over around 6:00. He didn’t show up. By 6:30, my daughter was hungry, so I fed her. I tried to put off the movie, but eventually let her watch it. She was disappointed about her dad not showing up. I put her to bed at 9. 11:30, my ex calls, freaking out. He said he forgot we were supposed to have dinner. He only remembered because his girlfriend came home from work and asked how everything went. Rather than apologizing, he got mad at me and asked why I didn’t call him. I said I’m not going to chase him down. I already spent 9 months doing that when I was pregnant, begging him to be in her life. I’m not going to do that now. It’s up to him to make an effort and remember this stuff. We had therapy the next day and she’s on my side. However, my ex insists that I should’ve called. I’m frustrated that he hasn’t tried to apologize to our daughter. My mom said that I should’ve called. AITA?”

I don’t know… I think parents need to be easier on each other, especially if they’re not together.