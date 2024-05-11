A Referee Canceled Their Game Because The Corner Flag Was Too Small. They Made Sure It Was Nice And Big The Next Time Around.
by Trisha Leigh
Absolutely no one who plays sports likes to hear that their scheduled game has been canceled.
And to have it canceled over a technicality? Get outta here.
This soccer player was geared up for a match, but the referee sent them home because a corner flag was too small.
This is a story my dad told me from back in the day.
He played at a football club (soccer) and they had a match that day. Everyone was ready on the field until the referee stood up and said “the corner flags are too small”.
And this dude actually cancelled the game for it.
It’s was actual Sunday league level and just students playing so they were pissed.
They made absolutely sure that did not happen the next time.
Next week the same referee is there to replay the match, however they now checked in the rules book.
Apparently there was a minimum corner flag height, but no maximum height limit. So they decided to build 3 meter tall corner flags for the match.
Everyone was laughing their rears off. It was even in the newspaper the same week.
Fair to say, this time the corner flags were not too small.
Problem solved, right?
This person thinks there could have been more than one flag issue.
But this commenter says the ref was just looking out for them.
Safety first!
Still, this story is on point.
It’s an ongoing concern.
Sometimes you have to take matters into your own hands.
That’s the only way to get it done.
