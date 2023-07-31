Man Asks if He’s a Jerk for Interrupting His Son’s Date So He Would Pick Up His Little Sister
by Justin Gardner
Hey, if you’re a young person and you have siblings, you have to pitch in and do your part to help out from time to time.
And if your hot date gets interrupted by your father, sometimes you just have to suck it up and do what he tells you to do.
And that brings us to today’s story!
Did this father act like an a**hole?
Read his story below and see what you think!
AITA for interrupting my son’s date so he could pick up his little sister?
“I’m a single father (43M) to two children, Max (17M) and Liza (8F).
I usually have Liza in after school clubs so that I’m able to pick her up after work, however last evening I was given some work that had me working overtime, I did try my best to negotiate out of it but my manager told me that the assignment was to be completed by that night so I just did.
It was nearing towards 6pm and I just knew I wouldn’t be able to make it to Liza so I called Max and asked him to pick her up, he responded by saying that he couldn’t because he was on a date with his gf for their 6 month anniversary. I told him that I understood but that I really needed him to get Liza and that I’d make it up to him for interrupting.
He just angrily turned off the phone and I thought that while he was mad he had just decided to pick her up.
30 minutes later I receive a call from Liza’s school on where I was because the school was close to closing down and no one was there.
Luckily one of Liza’s friend’s mother said they’d drop her off and that was all good.
However I don’t really like it when Liza goes with that particular friend, not because of the friend but because of the mother, she has this habit of asking maths questions in the car that she knows Liza is unable to answer and then criticises her over it. It’s all just very mean.
I called Max and asked him where he was and that he was in big trouble when he got home, he just told me that he was busy and to leave him “the hell alone”.
He came home at around 9pm, I told him he was grounded and that he was not allowed to use the car for a good three weeks. At that he got all mad and said that it wasn’t his fault I was failing as a parent and unable to afford someone to collect Liza.
Just want some insight on this situation, was I being to harsh and AITA for interrupting his date?”
And here’s what folks had to say about this on Reddit.
This reader said he’s NTA and that his son was wrong.
Another person said it sounds like this guy did all he could do but his son acted like an a**hole.
And this Reddit user said his son has no perspective and he acted like an a**hole.
After reading this, I think the son could have pitched in, but if he had a special night planned… maybe the dad could have gotten his daughter, dropped her off… and gone BACK to work.
There’s always another option, folks.