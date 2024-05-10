His Buddy Broke An Agreement And Cost Him Big Bucks. So He Left Him Out When He Scored Courtside Tickets To A Big Game.
by Trisha Leigh
One of the hardest learning experiences, at least emotionally, is to find a friend you treasured is not a friend at all.
I imagine it would sting even more if money was involved.
This man and his friend liked to gamble together with the agreement they would split winnings.
My buddy and I like to gamble. Jake and I had a pact solidified by a 5 year bond.
He’d often swing by, we’d crash in front of my computer, and place sports bets. It was our shared thrill, using my Stake account and my cash, but with a gentleman’s agreement: winnings were to be split 50-50.
It wasn’t just about the money; it was about the stories we’d tell, the highs and lows we’d ride together. Or so I thought. It’s important to note that he is not as well off as I am.
Note: We used my account because Stake gives me good perks since I have status with them (free money, events etc)
When his friend won big, though, he kept all of the money for himself.
The betrayal hit when Jake placed a particularly hefty parlay using my account. I was hesitant but trusted our bond enough to let him go through with it.
The bet was a long shot, but it hit big. That’s when things went wrong.
Jake decided the winnings were solely his, severing our agreement.
The sting wasn’t just about the money… it was the crumbling of a friendship I had valued deeply.
So, when this guy got four unexpected courtside seats to see his friend’s favorite team play basketball, revenge was brewing.
Fate, however, has a funny way of setting the scales right. In an unexpected twist, I bought 1 courtside ticket to an NBA game, and received 4.
The seller made a mistake.
The game was featuring Jake’s favorite team (the Heat). The gears in my mind began to turn towards vengeance.
I orchestrated a night to remember with our mutual friends, deliberately excluding Jake from the invitation list.
We had a great time.
Sitting courtside is unreal if you’re a basketball fan. I realized the true worth of the evening was in these authentic moments with real friends and not Jake.
Most importantly, he had a great time with friends who respected him.
Throughout the game, we took plenty of photos and videos, shared across social media, purposefully letting Jake know just what he missed out on.
It was kinda about rubbing it in.
In the end, the courtside seats did more than provide an unforgettable experience. they showed me the difference in real friendship vs fair-weather friendships.
And as for Jake, the silence on his end spoke volumes. The lesson was clear: some friends are silver and others are gold.
Does Reddit think this fits petty revenge? Let’s find out!
The top comment says this guy was nicer than he would have been.
And this person agrees it sounds like the poster was way too kind.
They’re thinking this guy needs to grow a backbone.
This commenter is hoping the guy learned at least a couple of lessons here.
Then again, maybe none of this is real.
It sounds like this guy is better off.
Good riddance to bad rubbish and all that.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.