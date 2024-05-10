Her Mom Demanded She Wear Her Sister’s Prom Dress, But Wanted To Buy Her Own. Instead, She Ends Up Not Going To The Dance.
Ah Prom.
That usually overrated past-time for high school kids to have something to gossip about for weeks on end.
It means so much at the time, but when you look back (even looking back the next week), it was but a blip on the radar.
The prom dress is most girls’ first foray into what it’ll be like getting a wedding dress.
This story puts us right in the thick of that decision time.
AITA for not wanting to go to prom because my mom wants me to wear my sister’s prom dress?
My (17F) mom wants me to wear my sisters prom dress for my prom.
I told her that I didn’t want to do that because my sisters dress is not my style and it wouldn’t match with my boyfriends outfit.
My mom told me that she didn’t have enough money to pay for my dress and that my sister’s dress was the only option.
OP had a fantastic suggestion to that though.
I told her that I could use the money from my savings to pay for my own dress but she told me that she didn’t want me to do that because she wanted me to save my money.
So I just decided that since I wasn’t allowed to buy the dress I wanted I just wouldn’t go.
But now Mom is whining.
Maybe Mom should have gone to prom then.
She was upset that I chose not to go and told me that I was being selfish and unfair to her?
She’s mad at me right now and told me that I’m hurting her feelings by choosing not to go which I don’t necessarily see how.
I don’t see why she wouldn’t let me pay for my own dress when I could afford it instead.
Let’s see what folks had to say.
One person thought OP should be checking their savings account.
While one person was thinking outside of the prombox here.
While another person thought mom was way outta line.
One Redditor took that a step further and gave us a nice recap.
Go or don’t go, Mom?
