Man Asks if He’s Wrong for Threatening to Call the Police on His Brother
This story is a sibling rivalry at its fiercest!
On one side we have a guy with a young daughter who wants his brother to do him a solid and babysit for him.
And on the other side, we have the guy who doesn’t want to babysit…and he’s threatening to call the cops on his brother because he’s tired of his shenanigans.
Is he acting like an a**hole?
Take a look at what’s going on here and see what you think…
AITA for threatening to call the police on my brother for trying to force me to babysit his daughter after I already told him multiple times beforehand that I don’t want to babysit her ?
“I (29M) have a brother (27M) who has a 4 year old daughter.
His daughter’s mom passed away cause of birth complications and he’s been raising her mostly alone ever since. Recently he asked me if I could babysit her for the night so he could go on a date, but I refused cause I’m not experienced with kids and frankly, cause I simply don’t want to babysit.
My brother kept insisting saying that he’s too tight with money to pay for a babysitter, but I kept refusing to do it. However one day at around 7 PM I suddenly hear a girl knocking at my door and there was my niece while my brother was nowhere to be found. I let her in my room and then I started calling him multiple times, but he wouldn’t pick up any of my calls. After half an hour I ended up giving him a message that if he doesn’t come back in 15 minutes then I’ll report him to the police for child abandonment.
He came back after 20 minutes, but luckily for him I didn’t call the police yet. He was absolutely furious with me and started berating me literally in front of his daughter, but I eventually made him leave my house with my niece.
However afterwards he kept giving me messages about how I failed as both a brother and a uncle, that I proved to my niece that I don’t love her and see her as a burden and that I couldn’t even allow him this night of fun when he hadn’t had s** since his daughter was born, but I messaged him that the last thing is his problem, not mine, and so he needed to figure it out on his own instead of pining on me against my will.
However this only got him to send even more venomous messages. My boyfriend however thinks that I’m acting like an asshole to him and that we could’ve taken care of my niece for this night without creating a scene.
AITA for not having much sympathy for my brother’s situation and not wanting to babysit his daughter?”
Check out what people had to say on Reddit.
This person said he’s NTA and his brother shouldn’t be dating if he doesn’t have any money.
Another Reddit user agreed and said they’ve taken themself off the dating market because they don’t have any money.
And one Reddit user said they feel sorry for this guy’s child.
This guy has a lot of growing up to do, that’s for sure!
