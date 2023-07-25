‘Me and my posse are on our way.’ The Chicken “Armies” That Are Facing Off Online
The internet might be great for informing people and all of that, but when it comes to TikTok, people enjoying utter nonsense and passing it along to others is a legit market.
In this case, people who do not have chickens are utterly delighted by chicken people pitting their flocks against each other online.
The trend seems to have started the end of May, 2023, when a farmer named Dylan (@dylan_bezjack) posted a video of him leading a flock of chickens while trash talking whoever was listening.
“You better watch out there, pal. Me and my posse are on our way to kick some a** and take some names here!”
@dylan_bezjack
Challengers appeared overnight, and the stitched replies are pretty dang hilarious.
Everyone loves the #chickenwars, and the hashtag has around 60 million views.
One of them has 4,000 hens and thinks they’re an obvious frontrunner.
@justthebells10
Winner of Chicken Wars of 2023 😉 #chickenwars #chickenwars2023 #farmlife #chickenfarm #justthebells10 #familygoals #summertime #chickens
Another, who convinced a bunch of chickens to actually spell out the word “win,” thinks intelligence gives him a leg up.
@fechinfresheggs
Peggy and the girls will win this war! 🥷🐔💪 #chickenwar #chickenwars #chickenwar2023 #fyp #foryou #chickensoftiktok #chickengang #chickens @Yourmomspoolboy @jolly_good_ginger @theanxioushomesteader @Hill billy of Alberta @TstarRRMC @hiddencreekfarmnj @TwoGuysandSomeLand @only_hens @Chicken brother @Jake Hoffman @Barstool Sports
A fan favorite, though, is Reec Swiney (@blackyardchickenz) and his chickens amidst a training montage that includes a protein-filled meal, agility drills, and “flight simulations,” all set to “Eye of the Tiger.”
@blackyardchickenz
Who you calling CHICKEN 😤 . #chickenwars #chicken #chickens #chickendaddy
Chicken person or not, there’s no way to avoid the charm of this most recently popular hashtag, and honestly, people can’t seem to get enough farm content on TikTok.
Perhaps we’re all just preparing to go back to our roots.