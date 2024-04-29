Her Husband Bought Her A Shop-Vac For Christmas, So She Got Revenge By Giving Him A “Crappy” Gift
by Matthew Gilligan
This story reminds me of when Homer Simpson bought Marge a bowling ball as a gift…because he was selfish and he really wanted it for himself.
But Marge showed him!
And so did the woman who wrote this story on Reddit!
Take a look at what happened.
Christmas gift revenge.
“This was about 23 years ago. My husband was lousy at giving gifts. He would get what he wanted for himself.
Here’s how it all started…
That year, I came home to a large box wrapped up, about 10 days before Christmas and he said it was for me. He was so excited. Mind you, we have always been pretty broke, so we (or should I say I) always bought for our children and his greedy family (MIL demands). We always did without.
For some reason, I wasn’t that excited about this gift. Intuition. Well Christmas Eve comes and we open gifts. He gets all excited, telling me that I am going to love this present. I open the box, to find…. A ShopVac.
What a jerk!
We had hardwood and linoleum so I always swept and mopped and had no need for it. He told me that it is wonderful because it cleans up the garage, his domain. Even picks up water.
And he said it worked great cause he already tried it before wrapping it up. I was ****** off!!!!! He bought it for himself. I would have been happy with a $5 necklace that turned my neck green.
That night, I wouldn’t even go to bed with him. He comes into the living room where I was laying down at and told me to come to bed. I told him I wouldn’t because I couldn’t look at him. He then tells me how I was extremely selfish because gifts were to be what we as a family could use, not what we would want.
I laid there all night and plotted my revenge. I had to wait for a year, but like they say, best served cold. I kept quiet and told nobody of my plan for revenge.
Bingo!
50 weeks later I found it. I wasn’t even looking for it, but it was staring right at me as to say here I am and it is time. It was in a huge box. I quickly purchase the gift, got some wrapping paper for it and hid it. Didn’t want any Sneaky Petes.
Christmas Eve, while he was at work, I put the present under the tree. Took two rolls of cheap wrapping paper and I put some ribbon and a bow on it. It also had a nice weight for it.
We start opening gifts, and I wait a bit. Finally, his eyes light up seeing this big box and finding out it was his. He was so excited, and I told him that this is specially bought for him.
Here you go!
He opens the box, to find a case of toilet paper. I then quoted him. Christmas was not for what we would want but what we as a family need or could use. We all wipe. He was furious.
He complained to his brothers and everyone. My family and his brothers told him that he deserved the toilet paper.
To this day, no husband in my family will ever by a vacuum cleaner for their wives as gifts.”
Check out how folks reacted on Reddit.
And that’s how it’s done!
