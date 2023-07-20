‘Mommy and daddy can have this one.’ A Bartender Found Out That a Certain Brand of Grenadine Syrup Actually Contains Alcohol
Well, well, well…what do we have here?
I’ll tell ya what: a bartender who went on the record saying they didn’t know exactly what was in every single drink they make…I think that’s a first!
In all seriousness, a bartender named Benji shared a video on TikTok where he said that grenadine, a red syrup used in making cocktails, is actually made from pomegranates…and he also talked about the liquid’s al**hol content.
Benji said that his bar has two different grenadines because one has no al**hol and the other, Finest Call, has 1% al**hol.
Benji said, “Mommy and daddy can have this one, and the Rose’s grenadine with no alcohol for the kids” and he added that most bartenders probably don’t know that one of them actually has al**hol in it.
Benji added, “But yeah y’all. This is pomegranate, not cherry.”
And he captioned his video, “Mind BLOWN.”
Check out his video and see what you think.
