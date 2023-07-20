Jul 19, 2023

‘Oh my gosh. She’s here!’ A TikTok User Helps People Cope With Loss by Being “Heaven’s Receptionist”

TikTokHeavenlyOperator Oh my gosh. Shes here! A TikTok User Helps People Cope With Loss by Being “Heaven’s Receptionist”

If you’re looking for a TikTok account that will make you laugh AND will maybe even bring a tear to your eye, look no further.

Taryn Delanie Smith is the former Miss New York but these days she’s taken on the persona of a receptionist at the gates of Heaven who has the stereotypical New York accent and attitude.

Screen Shot 2023 07 09 at 6.26.06 PM Oh my gosh. Shes here! A TikTok User Helps People Cope With Loss by Being “Heaven’s Receptionist”

Photo Credit: TikTok

People have gotten a huge kick of out her TikTok videos and one fan asked her to make a different kind of video that was very heartfelt.

Screen Shot 2023 07 09 at 6.26.15 PM Oh my gosh. Shes here! A TikTok User Helps People Cope With Loss by Being “Heaven’s Receptionist”

Photo Credit: TikTok

A viewer asked her if she would make a video where she greeted her late mother Geraldine as she goes to Heaven. Taryn emailed the woman to get more details about her mom and then posted a very sweet video.

Screen Shot 2023 07 09 at 6.26.27 PM Oh my gosh. Shes here! A TikTok User Helps People Cope With Loss by Being “Heaven’s Receptionist”

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look and get your tissues ready.

@taryntino21 Replying to @jennifertavernier13 for you and your mama ❤️ she absolutely qualified for angel premium plus btw! #heaven #receptionist ♬ Somewhere Over The Rainbow_What A Wonderful World – Israel Kamakawiwo’ole

The video went viral and more viewers asked Taryn to post videos about their loved ones who have passed on.

Here’s one.

@taryntino21 @michelleprice27 this one really weighed on my heart for a few days. Sorry it took me awhile. ❤️ #heaven #receptionist ♬ original sound – Taryn Delanie🤠

And this one she made for someone named Becca.

@taryntino21 Parts of this email were shared with permission from @Becca Darling ❤️ it took me awhile to be able to record this one without getting teary. Hugs becca. #grief #heaven #receptionist ♬ original sound – Taryn Delanie🤠

And here’s another video Taryn made for someone.

How nice!

@taryntino21 Replying to @ashleynoelle29 #greenscreen ♬ Somewhere Over The Rainbow_What A Wonderful World – Israel Kamakawiwo’ole

And here’s what people had to say.

One viewer thinks her videos are beautiful.

Screen Shot 2023 07 09 at 6.26.40 PM Oh my gosh. Shes here! A TikTok User Helps People Cope With Loss by Being “Heaven’s Receptionist”

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another who just suffered a huge loss seemed touch by the videos.

Screen Shot 2023 07 09 at 6.26.49 PM Oh my gosh. Shes here! A TikTok User Helps People Cope With Loss by Being “Heaven’s Receptionist”

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one TikTokker was moved to tears.

Screen Shot 2023 07 09 at 6.26.59 PM Oh my gosh. Shes here! A TikTok User Helps People Cope With Loss by Being “Heaven’s Receptionist”

Photo Credit: TikTok

Go spend some time with your fam this week.

Give them a call. Give them a hug. Be there for each other.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter