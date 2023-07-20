‘Oh my gosh. She’s here!’ A TikTok User Helps People Cope With Loss by Being “Heaven’s Receptionist”
If you’re looking for a TikTok account that will make you laugh AND will maybe even bring a tear to your eye, look no further.
Taryn Delanie Smith is the former Miss New York but these days she’s taken on the persona of a receptionist at the gates of Heaven who has the stereotypical New York accent and attitude.
People have gotten a huge kick of out her TikTok videos and one fan asked her to make a different kind of video that was very heartfelt.
A viewer asked her if she would make a video where she greeted her late mother Geraldine as she goes to Heaven. Taryn emailed the woman to get more details about her mom and then posted a very sweet video.
Take a look and get your tissues ready.
@taryntino21 Replying to @jennifertavernier13 for you and your mama ❤️ she absolutely qualified for angel premium plus btw! #heaven #receptionist ♬ Somewhere Over The Rainbow_What A Wonderful World – Israel Kamakawiwo’ole
The video went viral and more viewers asked Taryn to post videos about their loved ones who have passed on.
Here’s one.
@taryntino21 @michelleprice27 this one really weighed on my heart for a few days. Sorry it took me awhile. ❤️ #heaven #receptionist ♬ original sound – Taryn Delanie🤠
And this one she made for someone named Becca.
@taryntino21 Parts of this email were shared with permission from @Becca Darling ❤️ it took me awhile to be able to record this one without getting teary. Hugs becca. #grief #heaven #receptionist ♬ original sound – Taryn Delanie🤠
And here’s another video Taryn made for someone.
How nice!
@taryntino21 Replying to @ashleynoelle29 #greenscreen ♬ Somewhere Over The Rainbow_What A Wonderful World – Israel Kamakawiwo’ole
And here’s what people had to say.
One viewer thinks her videos are beautiful.
Another who just suffered a huge loss seemed touch by the videos.
And one TikTokker was moved to tears.
