People Got Real and Divulged Secrets They Think Could Make Their Lives Hell
Because folks took to AskReddit to share secrets that they think could potentially ruin their lives.
Don’t care anymore.
“I don’t give my best at work because I don’t care anymore.
I used to give them 100% and nobody noticed and only focused on the small mistakes I made. Now I give 40-50% and my manager keeps bugging my why my performance has dropped compared to before.
I simply don’t care, the salary is fine compared to the country’s standard but in this field of work is on the lower end of the chart. I don’t care, I’m overworked and underpaid(by industry standard not country wide standard).”
They don’t need to know.
“I’m 40 and my parents have no idea that I never actually graduated college. I went for almost 6 years and never felt like I really knew what I was doing.
School wasn’t necessarily hard for me but I just couldn’t bring myself to focus or be dedicated to it. My parents were SUPER obsessed with the idea that everyone needs a degree to get any decent job, so there was a ton of pressure and dropping out wasn’t an option.
Sooo, I “graduated” in a winter semester and “decided not to walk the stage” since the December ceremony was always pretty small and I knew they wouldn’t think that was weird. This happened to be during the recession in the 2000s so I had an excuse for not finding a conventionally professional job right after that.
Now, I actually have a really good job with a company that focuses on hiring people based on experience, skill, and personality, so it turns out I didn’t even need that degree. But I will never tell my parents the truth.”
Not a nice guy.
“I think I’m not as nice as people believe I am.
I am just acting according to social norms when in reality everything outside my home makes me feel tired and drained.”
What a story.
“About 11 years ago I contacted my estranged father. We had become estranged due to the fact he abused my older sister when we were children.
We sent some emails back and forth and I lied that I was doing a college degree and needed help with tuition and costs. He must have sent me about £50k in 3 years, he found out it was a lie as he emailed the uni I said I went to, asking for a receipt for tax purposes and I blocked him and never spoke to him again.
That £50k was spread between me, my siblings and my mom when we were in financial difficulties and I played it off as winning big in an online casino. I don’t feel an ounce of guilt but I’m not sure if my family would understand what I did.
The man didn’t pay any child support when he and my mother divorced about 12 years before this. So, I feel justified in scamming him. My wife knows and she’s agreed to keep my secret.”
Yikes.
“One of my closest family members offered me s** during one of the most mentally unstable times of his life.
I wasn’t interested, nothing else happened, and the topic never came up again.
One of the main reasons why I haven’t brought it up in-family is because his marriage is already unstable and I don’t intend to make it worse.”
Heartless.
“Five years before my stepdad d**d of Alzheimer’s and Leukemia, I noticed he was very quiet in the evenings when I visited him and my mom. I asked him “Why don’t you want to talk a bit more?”, to which he responded “If I don’t say anything I can’t say anything wrong.”
I took it to mean that he was afraid of conflicts with my mom, and said that I would want to hear anything he had to say.
After he d**d I realized why he said what he said. I was at a lunch with them when he tried to ask me something but put in completely wrong nouns, nonsense choices, and every time he did that my mom started laughing and said “Hahaha, now you’ve totally gotten things weird!”.
She didn’t know she was being condescending because she didn’t know he was getting advanced dementia (none of us knew then), and she just brushed his mistakes off as being silly mistakes. She couldn’t know it shamed him so much that he stopped talking, since he didn’t trust his words anymore, nor his sense of balance.
I will never ever explain this to my mom, not even if I am super-angry. I would do unretractable damage to my relationship with her, she mourned him deeply.”
Not doing much.
“The amount of time I spend clicking my mouse on my empty desktop and writing gibberish into a word doc (that I delete at the end of the day), is shocking.”
What happened?
“I fall asleep every night in horror because my former best friend and I haven’t talked in 3 years because for her 21st birthday we both got massively blackout dr**k and s**ked I have no idea what happened that night.
But she’s never answered a message I’ve sent since.”
It was you!
“I was once at a party for my nephews birthday and really had to go. I noticed they had a basement bathroom, so while cake was being served, I dropped a deuce that could peel paint.
I was able to sneak in/out without anyone noticing. Fast forward to after the party and my SIL and BIL were complaining about two other family members clogging the upstairs bathroom and stinking up the basement.
They complained that the smell lasted for days after that and it had to be professionally cleaned. To this day, they blame the other couple to the point that they get angry discussing the topic.”
Life of crime.
“While addicted to m**h, I accidentally got caught up working for a N**i gang in my hometown.
They were just having me smurf and collect money for them, but by the time I realized what they were all about, they weren’t about to let me just stop working. So I kept doing it until I was able to leave my hometown and make it out to tampa.
The things I got involved in while working with them could put me in prison for 20 years. Most of my family think I lived a pretty normal junkie life back then, but they have no idea how easy it is to get involved with big-name dealers in a town with such a high cartel presence.”
