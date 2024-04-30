Employee Gets Revenge On Their Lazy Boss By Signing A Get Well Card In A Pettiest Way Possible
by Chris Allen
Word of the day: aloof. Being distant. Dis-engaged.
Not a great word to describe someone you depend on, like a manager or boss.
But we alllllll know em when we see em.
We can recall one or two from memory. Well at least I can!
This short story here is just one little victory against one of those aloof managers.
Card signing fail
I once worked with a manager who was a complete chocolate teapot.
Get a load of how worthless this guy was.
He decided he couldn’t be bothered managing the work for most of the teams he was assigned to, and left it for everyone else (already working extra hours to keep up) to run around sorting everything out on his behalf.
Meanwhile he spent his time having a laugh with his favourite team.
His boss couldn’t care less, and the next one up barely understood what we did.
This is so genius though.
Unrelatedly, one of the better liked members of the team was taken to hospital.
A card went round for them on one of the managers’ days off.
In his absence, I signed for him: Happy Birthday! – Bob
Amazing.
Let’s see what folks had to say.
This person loved it.
While this person has a new insult to add to their lexicon.
And this commenter was just so darn proud.
Hey maybe let’s think twice before signing cards, yeah?
Happy Birthday has never sounded pettier…
