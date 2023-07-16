People Share Stories About When Simple Mistakes Ended Lives
Life can be a game of inches and one simple mistake can, unfortunately, end up costing people their lives sometimes.
AskReddit users shared stories about when simple mistakes ended lives.
Let’s take a look.
Software error.
“THERAC-25. The world’s d**dliest software error.
Cost several radiation patients their lives by administering lethal amounts of radiation, and for a while, the doctors didn’t even know.”
Gotta be careful.
“Giving the wrong amount of insulin.
During my the first shift of my first clinical rotation in nursing school I watched a nurse draw up insulin out of an auto-injector pen that was CLEARLY marked to specifically not do that AND she was drastically wrong about the dosage and almost k**led a guy by giving him essentially like a hundred times the intended dose.”
Scary.
“Leaving the stranded vehicle on the road in winter and trying to walk to get help.
It happens in rural parts of our province once or twice a year and they find the body a few days later.
They get disoriented and freeze to d**th.”
Horrible.
“A friend’s husband locked himself out of their home. He tried to get in through a window that had security bars.
While squeezing through his foot slipped and he essentially hung himself on the window sill.”
Be honest.
“Not being honest with doctors about Viagra.
It has many dangerous drug interactions and can cause a lot of problems from what I’ve heard. Trust me the doctor ain’t gonna judge you guys, they have seen much more embarrassing things.
And it would suck to d** because you wanted to hide something just for it to be later stated in your d**th certificate.”
Different for everyone.
“That all heart attacks have the exact same symptoms.
They don’t.
Trust yourself and seek help ASAP if you are afraid that you’re having a heart attack.”
Learn it!
“Not knowing first aid.
Estimates put 150k people d** a year because people don’t know how or have first aid handy.
There has been other studies that shown that large chunk of people could of also possibly survived if they gotten first aid treatment by others or themselves.”
OMG.
“A neighborhood kid I grew up with got his Honda all tricked out. He had an aftermarket remote start on it, back when those were rather new.
Apparently the remote start activated while everyone was asleep. I guess the theory was he left the keys in his pants when he fell asleep.
Car was in the garage. Entire household, parents, brother, sister, and Isaac all d**d.”
Explosion.
“The Halifax explosion..
December 1917 a ship with a hell of a lot of explosives ran into another ship that was travelling on the wrong side of the shipping lanes.
An explosion the equivalent of 3Kts of TNT ki**ed nearly 2000 people, caused a tsunami, and injured 9,000 people.
Keeping in mind the recent Beirut explosion was close to 1Kt of TNT.”
Get a good one.
“Quality helmets.
My dad was wearing a cheap helmet when he had his accident. He was in a coma for a week before he d**d.
Had he been wearing a better quality helmet he probably would have lived.”
Awful story.
“My neighbor let his 15 year old drive on the interstate coming back from a Florida vacation because he was tired.
He crossed the line, flipped the vehicle and the entire family ultimately didn’t make it.”
So sad.
RIP.