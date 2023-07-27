People Share Advice They Think The Next Generation Should Know
Just wait until you’re out in the real world!
I remember hearing that phrase a lot growing up and it turns out the adults saying it were right!
Things are a hell of a lot different (and harder) when you’re out of your parents’ house and living on your own.
Let’s hear from AskReddit users about what they think teens should know about “the real world.”
Look out for yourself.
“People tend to do what’s necessary for them in the moment without thinking much about others besides who are directly next to them.
So yes, trust people less.
None of your friends are loaning you $200 so stop lending it out to people when they need it and the like.”
Good one.
“Life never “settles down”.
If something is important to you then you should get to it ASAP.
Don’t get complacent or pass up opportunities because you think more will come along. Before you know it you’ve lost ten years saying “I’ll do it next week”.”
It never stops.
“Everything is expensive when you move out.
And nothing is free. You always pay in some way or another, both private and work life.
Once I asked a consultant an easy yes or no question (since he was already on site and stood in front of me).
He sent me an invoice for it.”
You only need a few.
“Friendships take maintenance.
You don’t need a lot to have a happy life, either.
Maintaining one awesome friend is more worthwhile than the struggles of maintaining several okay ones.”
Bingo!
“Comparison is the thief of joy.
The only person you should be comparing yourself to is your past self.”
You never know.
“You can work hard and do all the right things and it doesn’t guarantee success.
You can be the kindest, best person for others, and they can still betray you.
But that doesn’t mean you should not be kind and work hard.”
Failing is okay.
“Having a goal and a plan in life doesn’t automatically mean it’s going to work out, especially if you don’t come from money.
It’s okay to fail.
This world is kinda f**ked up, and it’s not always your fault.”
Take care of business.
“Your job sees you as replaceable. Look out for yourself and your family.
Your job is not everything but it will feel like it is, make sure that if you don’t like where you are that you change it.
Don’t be miserable at a job because it pays well.”
It takes work.
“If you dont plan your own b-day parties you wont have b-day parties. Friends planing something for you are super rare. It’s not like on TV. You have to make an effort to have a social life.
You ll have to work to have a good life and you ll be tired like you never have been before. It will make having fun and going out harder.
Enjoy being a teenager as long as you can. But dont try to fight becoming an adult, because it will just get harder and harder.”
Be careful.
“Your body is a pathetic soft fleshy blob of helplessness especially when you’re driving 80 mph in a glass and steel d**th trap buffered by protective paint on the road.
You can d**. Painfully.
Many have found this out the hard way. Don’t text, or drink and drive. It only takes a second of stupidity to end it all.”
Good advice all around!
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · askreddit, growing up, red border, reddit, teenagers, the real world, top