People Talk About Things That Are Hurtful but Aren’t Widely Recognized as Abusive
We think everyone should pay attention to this particular AskReddit article because it’s about a serious subject and it might even help some people out down the road.
Let’s hear from AskReddit users about things that are a**sive but aren’t widely recognized as a**se.
Oh, boy…
“Using spiritual and New Age concepts to narrow down what’s “acceptable” for a person and to try to claim some sort of moral and spiritual high ground.”
You’re never allowed to be “judgmental,” but they criticize everything you do. You’re not allowed to give even constructive criticism, though, “you’re not allowed to comment on my journey. The door is closed.”
I knew a guy who claimed to “meditate” 3 hours a day, and was always wandering off to “meditate” in the most visible location possible whenever we were out and about, but I came to realize his “meditating” in private was really him locking himself in his room and doing drugs while cruising for s** online, but pretending it was meditation so he could pretend at some sort of enlightened perspective in every conversation.
I started reading up on some basic Buddhist concepts when he tried to get me interest in yoga to help with some muscle and flexibility issues and I’d start conversations seemingly really basic (Preta the Hungry Ghost, root breathing, etc.,) and he’d never heard of them before. …But he loudly considers himself to be a Buddhist and uses it as an out when called out on things.”
Not okay.
“Encouraging bad behavior in other people.
“But you’re so much fun when you’re d**nk! Come on, it can’t be that bad. Just have one beer. You don’t have to stop, you can just cut back, right?””
Gross.
“Putting the pressure of huge expectations on a child and then telling everyone that all of these dreams are the child’s dreams even though they’re obviously yours.”
Yes.
“Using therapy speak to try and demonize anyone who inconveniences you as an ab**er.
Using “good intentions” as leverage to control people, and demonize them when they ultimately choose another route.”
Controlling.
“Parents that are super controlling and won’t let their children make age-appropriate decisions.
I had helicopter parents and can confirm all it does is delay your kid from taking any risks or learning how to sry boundaries and make decisions until they move out and stakes are a lot higher and mistakes hurt them a lot more.”
It’s important.
“Haven’t seen it commented yet, but not teaching your children good food behaviors.
Sets them up for EDs and a lifetime of self-esteem issues.”
So bad.
“Using guilt to manipulate the people closest to you.
My grandmother (99) can send my mom (80) into such darkness with a swift and stinging comment.
I h**e to see it, and it is absolutely a**sive.”
Awful.
“Calling your partner vulgar/offensive names in arguments, so many people believe this is normal couple behavior.
My dad would get angry when my mom calmly tried to discuss family matters and it always ended the same.
He would call her a b**ch and she wouldn’t raise her voice or curse back at him. I don’t know how she did it.
My dad didn’t want to deal with anything after work. He worked and then he watched TV. Why have kids if you don’t want anything to do with them?”
Gaslighting.
“Trying to shame/gaslight someone out of their own aspirations/pursuing their own happiness due to your own insecurities and jealously.”
A bad idea.
“Taking a kid’s door. Privacy and control issues for life.
Deny your kid any semblance of privacy, and they will become excellent at hiding things from you. It’s a power-play punishment, not an instructive one… at least not in the way parents hope.
It’s especially backward-headed when used as a punishment for hiding things from the parents, as it reinforces that things must be hidden /better/.”
Please be kind to each other, fam!
