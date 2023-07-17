Person Wonders If Having Her Sister Charged With A Felony Would Be A Step Too Far
Everyone knows the saying “if you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime,” but what if the person in question is family?
If they stole from you, would you press charges or just hope they learned their lesson?
OP was expecting a decent amount of money in the form of a grant.
When they never received the check, they contacted the bank and learned that their sister contrived to cash the check, stealing the money and never saying a word.
I had a small grant come in the mail for about $3500. I had never received it and became confused on where the check was at. The college finance dept. told me it was cashed back in April and the name of the bank.
Some time passed and I ended up finding out my sister written down my social security number on the back of the check, forged my signature and told the banker I allowed her to cash the check, never needed to provide an ID either.
The banker allowed it and my sister never said a word.
Their sister was arrested, but their mom and grandma think OP should not charge her with theft because she’ll have to go to jail for the felony crime.
she was arrested recently so now my mom and grandma are saying she will be in serious trouble if I dont drop the charges and that I shouldn’t do that to my sister.
OP says they never got along with their sister, who also recently stole a good amount of cash from their grandmother.
My sister and I do not get along. We haven’t for awhile. A few weeks before this my grandma had a few thousand dollars stolen from her pocket that she had just taken out of her bank account.
it might’ve fell out or it was snagged from her sweats. (she doesn’t believe in bank cards & refuses to use them) so that’s over $6k in one month. My sister stays in a room at my grandmas crib. SO, who could it be?
Would i be an a$$hole if i charged her and made her go to prison?
I don’t think OP would be wrong to go forward, but I don’t know if I would have the guts.
Then again, their sister definitely did.