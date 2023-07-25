‘Satisfying Watch.’ Why Videos Of Glass Bottles Rolling Down Stairs Are Going Viral
You never can tell what the next big thing will be on the internet. It could literally be anything, but while sometimes there’s no rhyme or reason to the popularly, that’s not the case with the recent trend of rolling glass bottles down the stairs.
These kinds of videos could fall into the “satisfying watch” or “relaxing” category, as they did actually originate in the ASMR arena, but they’re now expanding, landing on FYPages everywhere.
This one, posted by @rachapotes, featured various glass bottles rolling down marble (or faux marble) stairs and grabbed 200 million views.
That is, as one commenter pointed out, more than the Succession finale.
By a lot.
Know Your Meme says the trend dates back to 2021, and one of the more popular glass bottle accounts is Lillo Alencar (@lilloalencarr), who has 2 million followers.
Another popular account is @mrpoteee, who is known for duets of bottle rolling, and some followers have turned watching into a guessing/drinking game.
Here’s what everyone really wants to know – and it’s who is cleaning up all of these messes?
