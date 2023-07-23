She Told Her Friend That His Wife Was Right to Leave Him. Is She a Jerk?
Man, this one sounds harsh…
But sometimes, people on Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole?” page have done things that were pretty brutal but they thought had to be done at the time.
But still…did this woman go too far with what she said to her friend after his wife left him?
Check out her story below and see what you think.
AITA for telling my friend that his wife was right to leave him after he lost his job?
“For the record, “Mark” and his wife are couple friends of my GF (F 29) and me (F 32).
About a year ago, Mark lost his job and hasn’t been able to find a new one until about a month ago. And I get the impression this job is not as lucrative as his previous job – but I’m not sure.
About three months ago, his wife left him. They have two kids, two and four.
Anyway, me, my GF, Mark and a few other friends went out drinking. He started by complaining his wife was b$#@ because she left him because he was unemployed.
Except I know his wife wanted him to stop looking for FT jobs, and only look for jobs he can do from home – and they keep the two year old home from daycare to save money.
I told him that no, his wife probably left him because he hasn’t been doing his fair share in the house. She’s been making jokes for ages about him “living like a teenager” until he has to pick up the kids at four (he then takes care of them until mom comes home/ they go to bed).
I also know she’s been wanting to get rid of their cleaner until he finds a job (GF and I don’t have a cleaner, so the issue has come up).
He said no, she just lost respect for him because he wasn’t bringing in any money, and the rest was just excuses.
Anyway, we had a fight. My GF thinks I was an AH for getting involved + we really don’t know all the details. The friends are split, some say it’s true, women always leave men when they stop providing and I wouldn’t understand because I’m a le**ian.
Others think I was right, but I shouldn’t have gotten involved + it ruined the night out.
I think he needed a reality check.
Thoughts? AITA?”
My take… just be supportive of your friend whenever they go through tough times.