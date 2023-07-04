Teenage Subway Employee Claims A Customer Threatened Her Over a Mobile Order
Oh, boy, this sure doesn’t sound good…
We all know how fast food customers can be from time to time and it sounds like this Subway employee who shared a video on TikTok about a particular unruly person had to deal with some serious bulls**t.
The woman said that it all started when a customer placed an online order for three sandwiches but one sandwich wasn’t made the right way because her store was out of a particular ingredient.
She said her co-worker was new on the job and their online ordering system doesn’t allow them to give refunds, so things took a turn for the worse.
She offered the customer a different sandwich for free, but she became irate and said that she was going to send her boyfriend to the Subway store to confront her.
In the video, she says, “You really gonna bring your boyfriend up here to argue with a teenage girl?”
The woman turned down the customer’s request for the manager’s phone number and told her that she could come to the store to sort it out if she wanted to.
And the customer was also upset that she wasn’t called to fix the order for the one sandwich with the missing ingredient.
Take a look at what she had to say.
The Subway employee posted another video and said she wasn’t sure if the customer ever actually came to the store because her shift ended but that the woman kept calling the store until she left.
Yeesh, some people…
And here’s how viewers reacted.
One person said they had bad experiences working at Subway.
Another viewer said she handled this situation the right way.
And one TikTokker said they don’t understand why customers act this way.
Ugh. You couldn’t pay me enough to work in fast food.