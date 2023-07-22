‘The bugs are really bad.’ This Restaurant Hostess Talked About Customers Who Want Patio Seating and Then Complain
Folks, a word to the wise: don’t be like the people that this hostess named Hannah is mocking in her TikTok video that hits the nail right on the head.
Are we clear about that?
Good! Now we can proceed!
Hannah works as a hostess at a restaurant and she posted a video where she made fun of customers who complain about things that she or no other human being has any control over…and it all revolves around the restaurant’s patio.
Hannah plays all characters in her funny skit and recreates interactions that she’s had with customers who want to dine on the patio but also have complaints about the weather.
And, of course, there is someone who doesn’t want to be bothered by insects.
Hannah said in the video in her role of hostess, “Yeah the bugs are really bad this time of night. Well, there’s not really much I can do since we’re outside.”
LOL!
Let’s take a look at her video.
@.hannahbrown time to break out the bug leashes #hostesstiktok #restauranttiktok #hostessingtings #customersbelike #hostesstingz #servertiktok #restaurantstory #hostessing #hostessingstories ♬ original sound – hannah brown
And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.
One person said they worked as a hostess but couldn’t handle it.
This individual worked at a place where they seem to have figured out this problem.
And one TikTokker said they are no fan of patio season AT ALL.
She’s pretty funny, tbh.