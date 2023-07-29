‘The city doesn’t have power washers.’ Workers Are Thrilled The Grimace Shake Is No More
by Trisha Leigh
My six-year-old was begging for weeks to try a Grimace Shake from McDonald’s. We were busy, and by the time we finally drove by to grab one, they were gone.
He was pretty disappointed, but at least one group of people are not – and that’s anyone who had to clean up one that had been spilled.
One of those people, maintenance worker Cami (@kirillkaprizovstan), posted a video of her trying to spray the purple shake off the ground with little success.
“Please stop with the Grimace shakes the city doesn’t have power washers.”
@kirillkaprizovstan
Help im just a seasonal and ive spent two hours trying to get grimace shake out of the concrete
The Grimace Shake was a limited-time treat created to celebrate Grimace’s birthday. Of course, only GenX and Millennial kids will remember the purple blob guy, but that’s neither here nor there.
“Whether he’s a taste bud, a milkshake, or just your favorite purple blob – the best part about Grimace is that he means different things to different people.”
Which basically means McDonald’s doesn’t know what exactly he is, either, but oh well.
They did reveal that the shake is just vanilla ice cream and a syrup that tastes like boysenberry, turning it the telltale fluorescent purple color.
The shake took on a life of it’s own, with creators from TikTok to YouTube putting their own spin on why you absolutely needed to grab one.
For what it’s worth, the commenters on Cami’s video definitely saw her perspective.
And apparently Cami isn’t the only one facing cleanup issues.
The jokes were plentiful, too, like this person suggesting that once the shake remnants started to spore, the real fun would begin.
I don’t know if we need to worry about a purple-hued apocalypse, but if you missed the shakes I have some good news.
You can make a healthier version at home with vanilla ice cream, blueberries, and strawberries.
Happy kids, happy life. Or something.
