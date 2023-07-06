Jul 6, 2023

The Shirk Report – Volume 743

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report Volume 743

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Mid-2000s fashion
50-foot swells on Lake Superior, MN
Playing the odds
14th century bridge construction in Prague
Boy’s basketball shot shadow looks like an off-brand Air Jordan
I turn into a hot dog
Jack Black shows the kids how it’s done
NO STOPPING
A Belgium agency specializing in construction jobs made this
Passionate about style
Hard fall
Lions fed frozen blood during Melbourne heatwave
New ceramic collection reveal
‘The Mighty Ducks’ cast reunion
Tomb of ancient Roman Pharaoh Ramesses VI in the Valley of the Kings
Retired teacher drives portable library to encourage reading
Forest run loop in anime style
NYC
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

What is an NPC? Tracing the history (and future) of NPC meaning in games, memes, and Tik Tok
The Explosive Legacy of the Pandemic Hand Sanitizer Boom
10 Myths Hollywood Has Convinced Us Are Truths
It’s Time To Embrace Your Widow’s Peak
Debt Collectors Want To Use AI Chatbots To Hustle People For Money
The Simpsons Is Good Again
Workers rely on medieval era tech to reconstruct the Notre Dame
How Taylor Rooks Became Your Favorite Athlete’s Favorite Journalist
This Reddit Thread Of Camouflaged Insults Will Replenish Your Supply Of Snark
The Tiny Home Kit You Can Grab For Just $1K

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Screenshot 2023 07 06 at 12.34.02 AM The Shirk Report Volume 743

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter