A McDonald’s Customer Ordered a Bunch of Grimace Shakes and the Employee Gave Them The Silent Treatment
Have you ever worked at a restaurant where a menu item became all the rage and customers were freaking out about it and the orders NEVER stopped?
If not, let’s just say that it can be…annoying…
And it appears that McDonald’s workers have had just about enough of the new Grimace shakes that customers are clamoring for because the customer in this viral TikTok video didn’t exactly get the best service.
In the video, a person pulls up to the McDonald’s drive-thru window and ordered FIVE Grimace shakes after they confirmed that the drinks can be ordered on their own and don’t have to be part of a meal.
And then there was a wait…a long, 17-second wait…
Finally, the drive-thru employee got on with the order.
The text overlay in the video reads, “The silence was so loud.”
Take a look at the video…
@thattiredchonker Mcdonalds tired of this 😭 #fyp #grimace #grimaceshake #funny #silence #mcdonalds ♬ original sound – Getsome1979
In another video, the person and their friends showed that they were using the Grimace shakes to make a horror movie!
Hey, Hitchcock used chocolate sauce in place of blood in Psycho, so why not, right?!?!
@thattiredchonker Happy birthday grimace!😁 #happybirthdaygrimace #fyp #mcdonalds #grimaceshake #horror #grimace #skit ♬ original sound – Getsome1979
Here’s how people reacted.
One viewer said they can HEAR what was going on behind the scenes.
Another individual who works at McDonald’s said they’re tired of making these things.
And one TikTokker had a similar experience.
This Grimace shake trend is WILD!