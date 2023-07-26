This Comedian Manages A Three-Minute Monologue Without A Single “E”
If someone asked you what one of the most commonly-used letters was, would you guess E was one of them?
I think I would, and therefore I wouldn’t think managing to talk for any amount of time – nevermind while you made sense – without using one would be very easy.
Comedian Matt Colbo was up for the challenge, though, and managed a three-minute monologue without using a single E.
“This particular production will not contain any words that contain that symbol that I cannot say now. Choosing words without said symbol in a grammatical fashion is proving difficult but I did want to find out if it was at all within my ability to do so.”
He maintained his commitment even in the face of a potential (though happily theoretical) threat to his father’s life.
“Chris: It’s your dad he’s been abducted what the people said they just need you to tell him that you love him and then they’ll let him go that’s it.
Matt: I can’t.”
You have to admire the commitment, my friends.
Other than his poor dad, it seems like a fun little exercise.