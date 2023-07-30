July 30, 2023 at 11:22 am

‘This morning when we pulled it up, it wasn’t there.’ Two Friends Are Upset With American Airlines For Cancelling Their Flight And Forgetting To Rebook Them On A New Airline

by Trisha Leigh

Air travel is one of those necessary evils for people who love to trot the country (or globe). You need airplanes to get from one place to another, but unfortunately, the entire process – from buying tickets to checking bags to boarding and enduring a flight – can be more than a small pain in the butt.

Which is why it would seem that some travelers have decided there’s no point in complaining about how awful it is anymore – everyone knows and no one who could actually change it really cares.

Natalie (@natcatslat) and Delaney (@del388_) feel differently, though, and still made a video trying to hold American Airlines accountable for the trouble they encountered while traveling from London to Indiana.

When they first arrived at JFK in New York City, the pair discovered the second half of their flight to Indiana had been canceled. No reason was given and there was no option on the app to book another flight.

“So we hop on the phone with American Airlines’ help service, and we get talking with this guy, explain to him what’s going on, and he tells us that our flight was canceled due to air traffic congestion.”

The best fix the airline could offer was a flight out of a different city the following night, with a different airline.

Oh, and since the issue wasn’t American Airlines’ fault, they wouldn’t be paying for a hotel, either.

Natalie and Delaney had no other option, so agreed to the new flight and took an Uber to their hotel in New Jersey.

They arrived early to the airport the following day to find that they didn’t actually have a new flight at all.

“Last night we had the confirmation on our American Airlines app for our new flight information, but this morning when we pulled it up, it wasn’t there. They didn’t even book our flight that we paid all these expenses that we’re not even getting compensated for.”

You might be surprised reading the comments to see that while people agreed the situation was frustrating, they didn’t expect any better service from American – or any other airline, for that matter.

This person says yes, that’s why trip insurance exists.

It seemed as if people took issue with American being blamed in particular.

Natalie hopped on a second video to respond to some of the comments.

“What was really the issue is that when we did get things figured out with a new flight, they never actually booked the flight for us, which is how we ended up with no tickets. He never finished the confirmation process.”

A cancelled flight? Yeah, that happens all the time.

The airline not rebooking you on a flight when they said they would?

Not cool. At all.

