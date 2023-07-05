Want Free Walmart Bottled Water? Guy Shows How To Return Empty “Great Value” Water Bottles For A Full Refund
First things first… if this doesn’t work don’t blame me. But as you’ll see soon, this could be a pretty awesome hack.
Great Value is the in-store brand at Walmart and a video shared by a TikTok user showed that the brand really lives up to its name.
The man said he wasn’t going to tell people about his hack but decided to share the good word with the public.
He says that if you buy Great Value water from Walmart, you can return the empty bottles and replace them with new bottles OR you can get your money back.
And the store’s policy is even written on the bottles: “Return the package for replacement or money back.”
The man noted that the label doesn’t say anything about the reasons why the water can be returned and replaced so this seems to be a major hack, indeed.
He showed viewers that he had a whole pack of empty Great Value bottles ready to go to bring back to Walmart for a fresh case of water.
Check out the video and see what you think.
@tripsti7 My little life hack I thought I’d share with y’all! #freewater #walmart ♬ original sound – T-Rip
And here’s what people had to say on TikTok.
This person said they dealt with this before as an employee.
Another TikTokker made a good point about the cost of the water at Walmart.
And one individual said if you’re nice you’ll probably be able to pull this off.
Definitely going to try this hack next time!