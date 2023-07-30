‘Went to Hell and stayed there for a bit.’ People Share How Much They’ve Changed In The Last Decade.
by Matthew Gilligan
Yes, getting older has its downsides, but there are also a lot of great things about it.
And one of the positives is that you realize you’re willing to put up with less BS as the years go on.
Well, at least that’s one of the big things I’ve learned…
Check out what AskReddit users had to say about the big differences between themselves now as compared to ten years ago.
Good luck to you.
“Went from my healthiest and last year was diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer and they aren’t kidding when they say it is asymptomatic till you are screwed.
Now I need a liver AND kidney transplant. Trying to get on the list now.
Doctors were sure I was a dead man all last year. So for all those reading this never give up because while ill still be dead anytime now to a few years- I have actually slowly gotten better and will be strong enough to get on the list.
Never give up hope and keep chugging along no matter the diagnoses.”
Sober life.
“10 years sober.
I had around 90 days and fell off. But still those 90 days proved I could do it! And I saw how much better it was.
Now 10 years sober.
Be kind to yourself and never forget sober is better!”
That’s amazing.
“I weigh 1/3rd what i weighed back then.
585 lbs down to 196 now.”
Broke free.
“Well, I’m not in a cult now, so that’s pretty different.
I was not born into it, my parents aren’t religious. I joined as a troubled teen, like many of my fellow survivors.
Left as an adult after having children and realizing how screwed up it all was.”
On the right path.
“Graduated college, lost 120 pounds (gained 65 back), quit s**king, got married and had two kids, bought a house. I also have my driver’s license and no longer work two jobs.
I am taking my mental health seriously, not drinking nearly as much. I have never really taken inventory of the developments in the past ten years, I always think its never enough… and I think I might be wrong in that.”
Boundaries.
“I’m no longer trying to please people by being like them.
I’m finally setting boundaries and pursuing my own passions, meeting new people and enjoying life as its found.”
Lost all trust.
“I went above and beyond for my job, trying to please bosses, whose attitude was always “what have you done for me lately?”.
Not anymore. I regret not spending more time with my parents when they were in better health because of this. Now, I have a job but I simply refuse to k**l myself for it.
I still stay engaged, and I communicate at work regularly and meet immediate deadlines, but I have no trust left in corporate America.”
Tough times.
“Two of my older brothers d**d. Three friends offed themselves.
I developed a drinking problem which I’m now working on. I gained 50lbs which I’m working on too. I’m definitely kinder and more thoughtful. I don’t fight small battles, I walk away with them getting in their little hits.
My disgust and contempt for failed and broken men changed to mostly an empathy and compassion. If nothing else I get them now.”
Nice work.
“10 years ago I was diagnosed with severe anxiety and depression, couldn’t go out on my own, and had to drop out of college after only attending for a week.
Now, I’m on a medication that works, regularly go out and interact with people, strangers included, and I am back at the same college but as a trainee counsellor.
10 years can do a lot.”
You know who you are.
“I’m far more sure of who I am nowadays.
I don’t get crippling social anxiety like I used to back then.”
Fighting your way back.
“Had 5 kids, a marriage that I loved. Enough money, a house, SAHM, friends and family support.
In 10 years I had baby 6, developed a crippling addiction, lost everything I ever cared about and anyone who I thought had my back. Went to Hell and stayed there for a bit.
Clawed my way out of the shadows, worked on myself, and got sober after rounds of rehab and blood, sweat, and tears. I can’t tell you if it’s better now or not but I have genuine joy and genuine pain.
I can see a better future and no longer with an ab**er.”
I hope everybody next 10 years is much better than the last.
