Jul 24, 2023

‘What actually happens when you bring a pint back.’ A Bartender Showed How She Tricks Customers Into Thinking She’s Replacing the Drinks They Think Are Bad

TikTokBadBeer What actually happens when you bring a pint back. A Bartender Showed How She Tricks Customers Into Thinking She’s Replacing the Drinks They Think Are Bad

If you’ve ever sent your drink back at a bar and thought you were supplied with a new, fresh one, this video might bum you out a little bit.

The folks behind an English pub in Coventry, England shared a video of how a bartender dealt with a customer who wanted a “bad” drink replaced.

The video went viral in a big way and got people talking on TikTok.

Screen Shot 2023 06 28 at 4.24.58 PM What actually happens when you bring a pint back. A Bartender Showed How She Tricks Customers Into Thinking She’s Replacing the Drinks They Think Are Bad

Photo Credit: TikTok

The text overlay in the video reads, “What actually happens when you bring a pint back.”

A customer tells the bartender that the beer tastes funny so the barkeep heads down a flight of stairs to where the kegs are stored at the bar, fiddles with some hoses, and then looks at her phone for a bit.

Screen Shot 2023 06 28 at 4.25.12 PM What actually happens when you bring a pint back. A Bartender Showed How She Tricks Customers Into Thinking She’s Replacing the Drinks They Think Are Bad

Photo Credit: TikTok

She then heads back up to the bar, fills a glass, and gives it to the customer.

The moral of the story: bartenders aren’t really changing anything and you’re getting the same beer after you complain.

Doh!

Screen Shot 2023 06 28 at 4.25.31 PM What actually happens when you bring a pint back. A Bartender Showed How She Tricks Customers Into Thinking She’s Replacing the Drinks They Think Are Bad

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@devonshirearms Every time that certain person brings a pint back…. You know who you are…. #devonshirearmscoventry #sizzlingpubs #tiktok #fyp #pubstafflife #bringonthesizzle #barstaffproblems #hospitality #pubworkerproblems #publife #barstaff ♬ Spongebob Closing Theme Song Music – Ocean Floor Orchestra

Now check out what people had to say on TikTok.

One person said this looks familiar…

Screen Shot 2023 06 28 at 4.25.44 PM What actually happens when you bring a pint back. A Bartender Showed How She Tricks Customers Into Thinking She’s Replacing the Drinks They Think Are Bad

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another said this kind of beer ALWAYS tastes bad.

Screen Shot 2023 06 28 at 4.26.15 PM What actually happens when you bring a pint back. A Bartender Showed How She Tricks Customers Into Thinking She’s Replacing the Drinks They Think Are Bad

Photo Credit: TikTok

And another TikTokker made an incredibly sarcastic comment about this woman.

Screen Shot 2023 06 28 at 4.26.47 PM What actually happens when you bring a pint back. A Bartender Showed How She Tricks Customers Into Thinking She’s Replacing the Drinks They Think Are Bad

Photo Credit: TikTok

I mean… you knew that this was happening. We all did.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter