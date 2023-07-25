‘What actually happens when you bring a pint back.’ A Bartender Showed How She Tricks Customers Into Thinking She’s Replacing the Drinks They Think Are Bad
If you’ve ever sent your drink back at a bar and thought you were supplied with a new, fresh one, this video might bum you out a little bit.
The folks behind an English pub in Coventry, England shared a video of how a bartender dealt with a customer who wanted a “bad” drink replaced.
The video went viral in a big way and got people talking on TikTok.
The text overlay in the video reads, “What actually happens when you bring a pint back.”
A customer tells the bartender that the beer tastes funny so the barkeep heads down a flight of stairs to where the kegs are stored at the bar, fiddles with some hoses, and then looks at her phone for a bit.
She then heads back up to the bar, fills a glass, and gives it to the customer.
The moral of the story: bartenders aren’t really changing anything and you’re getting the same beer after you complain.
Doh!
Take a look at the video.
@devonshirearms Every time that certain person brings a pint back…. You know who you are…. #devonshirearmscoventry #sizzlingpubs #tiktok #fyp #pubstafflife #bringonthesizzle #barstaffproblems #hospitality #pubworkerproblems #publife #barstaff ♬ Spongebob Closing Theme Song Music – Ocean Floor Orchestra
Now check out what people had to say on TikTok.
One person said this looks familiar…
Another said this kind of beer ALWAYS tastes bad.
And another TikTokker made an incredibly sarcastic comment about this woman.
I mean… you knew that this was happening. We all did.