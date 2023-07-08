What Invention Is So Good That It Can’t Be Improved Upon? Here’s How People Responded.
What would we do without air conditioning?
My parents like to constantly remind me that they grew up in houses without AC and they slept on the back porch during the summer when it got too hot and all I can do is think to myself, “wow, that sounds absolutely horrible!”
Because AC might just be the perfect invention.
Check out the inventions that AskReddit users say can’t be improved upon.
Now you know.
“The Schrader Valve used to inflate your bicycle tires, car tires, tractor tires, etc.
It was patented in 1893.
It is still used in virtually every tire on the planet. And now you know its name.”
You can’t beat it.
“Fire cooking.
We’ve been trying to improve it for almost 2 million years.”
It’s perfect.
“The wheel.
What are you going to do?
Make it rounder?”
Boom!
“Crocodiles, or “any apex predator that lived through the K-T extinction.
Physically unchanged for a hundred million years, because it’s the perfect killing machine.
A half ton of cold-blooded fury, the bite force of 20,000 Newtons, and stomach acid so strong it can dissolve bones and hoofs.”
Nice try, Swiffer.
“Brooms haven’t changed, no matter how hard Swiffer tries.”
Won’t be improved upon.
“Scissors are the perfect tool for cutting and shaping material that will likely never be improved upon.”
Works every time!
“Hoodies.
Cold? Hoodie.
Underdressed? Hoodie.
No bra? Hoodie.
Hot? Hoodie.
Rainy? Hoodie.
D**d inside? You know it, hoodie.”
The good stuff.
“Gaffing tape.
Leaves no reside when ripped up, extremely heat resistant and strong, but expensive as all hell (used for film projects).”
Still the same.
“A hair comb.
Even ones found in ancient Egypt and elsewhere are basically the same design.”
What an invention!
“Condoms.
Any thinner, they’d break.
Any thicker, and it’s fake.”
A real crowd pleaser.
“Madden NFL.
They perfected it 15 years ago so they haven’t made a single change since.”
Just like the old days.
“A scythe
I was at my cottage over the weekend and I had to cut some grass. I forgot my lawn mower but I had an old scythe in the garage that I inherited a long time ago. I was just keeping it as a decoration and momento and never thought of actually using it.
I was bored and I had some time so I sharpened the blade and went to work.
I don’t know the first thing about scythes or even how to properly use them … I just started swinging it.
I couldn’t believe it actually cut grass and weeds. The longer I worked, the more detailed I could get with where I swung it.
Two hours later, I had cut the lawn, cut down some tall grass on the edge of the property and had started cutting down some light brush that I thought I needed a brush cutter for.
This scythe must be decades old but it still works better than my lawnmower, edge clipper and brush cutter … all without a motorized engine.”
Gotta love it!
“The hammer.
The absolute tool of perfection for rapid transfer of force within a very short amount of time.
There is nothing to improve upon.”
Gotta hand it to fire… it’s pretty good.
