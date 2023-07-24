What is ‘Ten Legs, Eight Broken’? This Poem About A Wounded Spider Is Making TikTokers Weep
I’m already one of those weird people who don’t actually mind spiders. I mean, I don’t like to be surprised by spiders, but if I want them out of the house I typically usher them outdoors rather than smash them.
More people might be joining the spider co-existing club after this poem, which is moving people to actual tears.
“Ten Legs, Eight Broken” is a poem written from the perspective of a wounded spider, and yes, you’re going to want to make sure your feelings are ready.
'Ten Legs, Eight Broken' – a reading of the brilliant poem by l, e.
It was written and published by @user68519586 and has racked up more than 6 million views in 3 weeks.
Many TikTokers react to the video promising to never kill another spider, swearing they just cried over the poem about a dying one.
actyally do bc i dont kill spiders but now i DEFINITELY will never😭
The author says “Ten Legs, Eight Broken” is a response to a similar poem penned by @writerandweeper, this one about mice, moths, and roadkill.
The theme is rampant on TikTok right now, with many playing on a phrase by author Kayla Ancrum: “I pray nobody kills me for the crime of being small.”
I had a dream that I was commissioned to write a poem from a bug to god, and I do not remember any of the the poem, except for the last line which was:
I pray nobody kills me for the crime of being small.
— Kayla Ancrum ✨is on DEADLINE✨ (@KaylaAncrum) December 7, 2022
This TikToker posted a video of them holding a spider, with this caption:
“I’m so glad that “ten legs, eight broke” is reaching so many of y’all because these creatures are so genuinely beautiful & want to live just like any other animal & human. They mean no harm & are good for our environment.”
i love spiders
Not many poems have achieved this level of popularity or reach, online or elsewhere, especially by someone virtually unknown.
Maybe it will lead to people having a little more empathy for those smaller and weaker than themselves, and there’s nothing wrong with that.