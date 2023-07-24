Jul 24, 2023

What is ‘Ten Legs, Eight Broken’? This Poem About A Wounded Spider Is Making TikTokers Weep

ViralSpiderPoem What is Ten Legs, Eight Broken? This Poem About A Wounded Spider Is Making TikTokers Weep

I’m already one of those weird people who don’t actually mind spiders. I mean, I don’t like to be surprised by spiders, but if I want them out of the house I typically usher them outdoors rather than smash them.

More people might be joining the spider co-existing club after this poem, which is moving people to actual tears.

“Ten Legs, Eight Broken” is a poem written from the perspective of a wounded spider, and yes, you’re going to want to make sure your feelings are ready.

@harrisonemmonds

‘Ten Legs, Eight Broken’ – a reading of the brilliant poem by l, e. #tenlegseightbroken #spider #spiderpoem #poetry #poetrytok #spokenpoetry #actor #voiceactor #poem #fyp #fypシ #foryou

♬ Boundless Worship – Josué Novais Piano Worship

It was written and published by @user68519586 and has racked up more than 6 million views in 3 weeks.

Many TikTokers react to the video promising to never kill another spider, swearing they just cried over the poem about a dying one.

@fudgingkat

actyally do bc i dont kill spiders but now i DEFINITELY will never😭 fyp poetry relatable sad omg lol spiderman spider

♬ Jacob and the Stone – Emile Mosseri

The author says “Ten Legs, Eight Broken” is a response to a similar poem penned by @writerandweeper, this one about mice, moths, and roadkill.

https://www.tiktok.com/@writerandweeper/video/7242791243057548590

The theme is rampant on TikTok right now, with many playing on a phrase by author Kayla Ancrum: “I pray nobody kills me for the crime of being small.”

This TikToker posted a video of them holding a spider, with this caption:

“I’m so glad that “ten legs, eight broke” is reaching so many of y’all because these creatures are so genuinely beautiful & want to live just like any other animal & human. They mean no harm & are good for our environment.”

@faiimariie

i love spiders

♬ Jacob and the Stone – Emile Mosseri

Not many poems have achieved this level of popularity or reach, online or elsewhere, especially by someone virtually unknown.

Maybe it will lead to people having a little more empathy for those smaller and weaker than themselves, and there’s nothing wrong with that.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: ANIMALS, ART
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter