What Phrase That People Say Is an Instant Red Flag?
Oh, me?
I’m an Alpha Male.
Have you ever heard someone say that before?
I have…and, if I’m being honest, it makes me think that the guy who said it is a major d**chebag.
What phrase that people say is an instant red flag to you?
Here’s what AskReddit users had to say.
“Just hung out with a girl last night that I thought might be a potential new friend but she said she loves fighting with people and pi**ing them off.
She said this in the context of another girl she was working with who was irritating her so she was intentionally saying things to get to her.
I already got slightly weird vibes from her from the start too that made me feel uncomfortable around her but that kinda confirmed where they were coming from and made me realize I will probably keep a safe distance.”
““People think I’m an a**hole because I tell it how it is/don’t hold back/speak my mind/am blunt…”
Sooner or later you’ll realize that they’re just an a**hole.”
“We’re like family here.”
Translation: I like to underpay my employees and meddle in their personal lives.”
“”I’m an entrepreneur!”
No, you’re not.
You’ve ran three businesses into the ground through your own hubris and stupidity.”
“”All my exes are crazy!”
While I’m sure there are some people who are very unlucky in romance, most of the time it just means the person takes no accountability for the failings of their relationships.”
“The last guy I talked to on eHarmony told me every woman he’s ever been with cheated on him.
Every woman?”
“Trust me, I am not like the others.”
“”Either you trust me or you don’t.”
It’s a bulls**t statement.
All trust is NOT the same: there are lots of kinds and levels of trust and trying to bootstrap from one to the other with some flimsy guilt trip is dishonest.”
“I have no filter..nope you’re just rude.
I’m a diva…nope, you’re just self-centered.”
“Do you know who I am?”
“”You have to earn my respect.”
Great, so your default is just to be mean to people?”
“Anyone who posts and uses the hashtags “Namaste” or “grateful heart” usually turn out to be gigantic entitled a**holes.”
“”If you can’t handle me at my worst, then you sure as hell don’t deserve me at my best”
Translation: I will be a d**k to people because I’m entitled.”
““I’m an empath”.
Every single time someone says that they later turn out to be anything but.
Real empaths don’t go around advertising.”
“”My psychic told me…”
“My star sign is…”
“I’m not a doctor, but…”
“I’m not r**ist, but…”
“People either love me or hate me…”
“Graduated from the school of hard knocks”.
Guaranteed to be a scumbag.”
“”Whenever someone describes themself as a taxpayer, they are about to be an a**hole”
– Demetri Martin.”
These made me LOL… for real.
